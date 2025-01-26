Zicsaloma Opens Up On Nose Surgery, Facelift To Enhance Look

Share

Popular Nigerian content creator and comedian, Zicsaloma, has sparked mixed reactions online after revealing his recent trip to Turkey for facelift and nose surgery.

Taking to his Instagram page, the skit maker shared his journey, disclosing that he underwent a nose correction surgery and unexpectedly got a facelift during the procedure.

In a video posted on his page, Zicsaloma narrated how he discovered the surgeon’s page on Instagram and decided to give it a try.

According to him, upon his arrival in Turkey, he was warmly received, picked up at the airport, and lodged in a hotel before being taken in for surgery.

The comedian explained that his initial plan was solely to correct his nose, but the surgeon decided to include a facelift.

Zicsaloma expressed his satisfaction with the outcome with a caption that reads, “Thanks for giving me my dream nose. Stay on my page as I show you the healing process. Meanwhile, I am perfectly fine.”

Reactions trailing Zicsaloma’s facelift, nose surgery;

edwardaganesh stated, “You should have done bbl naaw .”

natashauchenna penned, “I am beyond proud of you for taking this step! You are going to love your new look! remember it’s not just about the physical change! It’s about the confidence boost that comes with it! You got this!”

preciousubani_ said, “Nothing more than being transparent about your journey!!! Congratulations and thank God for a successful operation.”

lemon_twist555 added, “When you have an insecurity and you wanna fix it, fix it if you can. People understand themselves more they other people who just sit on the fence and judge. You look good @zicsaloma! Congratulations.”

chocolatecherry114 stated, “God abeg o, I no wan make the same mistake wen Michael Jackson make o. Infact I love my nose like this, thank you .”

