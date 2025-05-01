Zicsaloma Debunks Being A Crossdresser

Share

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zicsaloma , has addressed allegations labelling him as a crossdresser, noting that his portrayal of female characters is solely for entertainment purposes and not a reflection of his lifestyle.

Speaking in a recent interview, the comedian, who recently underwent a nose job and facial enhancement procedure in Turkey, firmly rejected claims that he practices or promotes crossdressing outside of his skits.

He emphasized that his impersonation of women is purely a comedic tool, just as some entertainers adopt other culturally distinctive personas in their content. According to him, this form of expression should not be confused with lifestyle choices or advocacy.

READ ALSO:

He quizzed; “I am not a crossdresser; I only dress like women for content. I don’t even wear makeup not that I can’t do comedy without it. Mimicking females is my comic strength,” Zicsaloma explained.

“There are people who are good at mimicking different characters, like a typical Hausa man. Are you saying I influenced popular crossdressers—I don’t want to mention names—who heavily dress as women to events in gowns?”

Zicsaloma’s clarification comes amid growing public scrutiny of male content creators who appear in feminine attire, especially as conversations around crossdressing and gender identity continue to gain traction in Nigeria’s social space.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJGxG-KAL3P/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ce76caa8-06ec-4e9b-9f40-7ec2621ecb36

Share