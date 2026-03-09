Zichis To Reward Shareholders With Robust Dividend Payout, Bonus Shares

The management of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has proposed a 20 kobo dividend and a one-for-one bonus issue for shareholders amid impressive 2025 financial year result and accounts.

The reward to shareholders came days after the management of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) suspended trading of the company’s shares. The dividend and bonus reward is estimated at N120 million in 2025 financial year, about 300 per cent increase over N30 million in 2024 financial year.

The company announced its audited financial results 2025, showcasing a substantial turnaround in profitability. The company reported a pre-tax profit of N364.21 million in 2025, a 420.8 per cent increase compared to the N69.93 million recorded in 2024.

This impressive performance was primarily driven by a strong expansion in revenue during the period. The company’s full-year revenue surged to N675.6 million, a considerable leap from the N288.9 million reported in the prior year.

Key contributors to this revenue growth included egg sales, which generated N226.7 million, and palm produce, which contributed N182.7 million. Earnings per share also saw a significant rise, climbing to 55 kobo from 9.45 kobo.

The substantial earnings performance was fueled by broad-based revenue growth across its major operating segments, with total revenue increasing by 133.79 per cent to N675.6 million in 2025. The cost of sales also increased, reaching N212.81 million from N153.46 million.

Egg-related costs accounted for 52.68 per cent of this figure. Despite the increase in cost of sales, the company’s gross profit rose significantly to N462.8 million from N135.5 million previously reported.

The company’s balance sheet reflects this growth, with total assets expanding to N1.22 billion. Property, plant, and equipment, valued at N741.3 million, constitute the largest portion of these assets.

Recently, the Managing Director, Zichis Agro-allied Industries, Mrs. Anthonia Akabusi, stated that the company in 2026 aimed to expand its feedmill, and acquire 2000 acres of land for oil palm plantation in Ogun State.

Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, Zichis Agro-allied Industries, Mr. Chris Ogbaisi expressed that the company has commenced its 2026 execution plans.