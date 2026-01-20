Zichis Agro Allied Industries Lists O  NGX Growth Board, Outlines Expansion Plans

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc has been listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Growth Board, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution as an integrated agro-allied enterprise.

The NGX Growth Board provides a platform for growth-oriented companies to access the capital market, strengthen corporate governance, and position themselves for long-term expansion. Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc was listed by introduction, a move designed to improve the liquidity of its shares and enhance its readiness to attract future investment.

During its “Facts Behind the Listing” presentation, the company’s management briefed stakeholders on its growth trajectory and future plans across diversified agricultural operations, including livestock farming, crop production, feed processing, and estate farming.

“Our listing on the NGX Growth Board reflects our strategic commitment to building a scalable and integrated agro-allied business that contributes to food security and economic development,” said Mr. Hezekiah Oshaba, Chairman of Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc. “This milestone strengthens our transparency, enhances market visibility, and supports the next phase of our growth.”

Operating across poultry, aquaculture, crop farming, and animal feed production, Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc has its core farming operations in Ogun State.

The company stated that it plans to deepen backward and forward integration to improve efficiency, expand production capacity, and create long-term value for stakeholders.