Ziba Beach Resort: A Cruise On Land

If you’ve ever been aboard a grand cruise liner, you’ll understand the feeling that washed over me when I arrived at Ziba Beach Resort.

It felt like setting sail once again, only this time, the ship was moored to the land. I had no expectations, just curiousity and an open heart, ready to discover another coastal jewel in Lagos State. The journey was long and winding.

I later learned the route through Shoprite would have been shorter, but I had chosen the Coastal Road from Victoria Island, a path that promised both challenge and ad- venture.

Google maps had predicted 26 minutes, but midway, I met an unexpected roadblock. Still, the detour only added to the story. The drive along the ocean, with waves whispering against the shore, set the rhythm for what was to come.

Facilities

Nestled by the Atlantic, Ziba Beach Re- sort is a masterpiece of tranquility. A place where the horizon melts seamlessly into the sea.

With just 25 rooms, including a handful of elegant suites, the resort offers intimacy without pretence. I stayed in one of the suites, spacious, tastefully designed, and effortlessly luxurious.

Both my bedroom and living room opened directly to the ocean. Standing by the glass doors, the breeze brushing my face, I felt as though I were on a stationary voyage, the ship still, the world moving gently around me.

Whether in bed or the living room, the rhythm of the sea was a constant companion.

It was the first resort I’ve ever visited in Nigeria where complimentary drinks and snacks awaited in abundance.

A small but thoughtful gesture that spoke volumes about the management’s attention to detail. As evening approached, the sunsets were spectacular. The kind that silence conversations.

Lovers gathered by the seaside, phones raised, hearts full, as Eko Atlantic shimmered faintly on the horizon, silhouetted by twilight. I captured some long-exposure shots that are destined for my forthcoming book, one that, I hope, captures the soul of Ziba Beach Resort bathed in the soft glow of dusk. Every corner of Ziba speaks refinement.

The staff were warm and genuine, the environment immaculate, and the architecture strikingly modern. I was particularly delighted by the bathroom fittings, Twyford, a distinguished British brand I hadn’t encountered in Ni- gerian hotels for years.

Where others now turn to German or Turkish fixtures, Ziba remains faithful to timeless British craftmanship, a detail that made me smile.

The restaurant was intimate yet beautifully arranged. But a word of advice: if you’re truly hungry, order early.

Every dish is freshly made, and freshness takes time. Yet when your meal finally arrives, generous portions, layered flavours, and undeniable satisfaction, the wait feels like part of the experience.

Whether you’re on full or half board, be warned: Ziba feeds you well enough to leave with a happy heart and a slightly tighter waistband.

The resort glimmers under the tropical sun with multiple pools, some suites even have private pools right outside the door. Lifeguards watch attentively, ensuring safety meets serenity.

Between the turquoise pools and the open sea, you feel Lagos exhale, as if the city had paused, remembered its beauty, and smiled again.

Leisure guaranteed

Beyond the pools, Ziba offers spaces of joy and leisure, a cinema hall where guests can sink into plush seats and lose them- selves in stories, and a game room alive with laughter and friendly competition.

Whether you seek solitude, shared fun, or quiet reflection, Ziba offers a balance that few resorts achieve.

For guests who arrive unprepared, beachwear, hats, and slippers are available at reception, another thoughtful touch that turns forgetfulness into convenience.

Access

The Coastal Road itself is part of Ziba’s unfolding story. Once completed, it will redefine accessibility. From Victoria Island, the drive will take under 30 minutes, a far cry from the two-hour trek through Ajah.

When that day comes, Ziba will emerge as one of the road’s finest jewels, a coastal paradise just moments away from the heart of Lagos. Beyond its elegance, Ziba Beach Resort is a testament to possibility.

Its overwater terraces and oceanfront suites redefine leisure in Nigeria, proving that we need not cross oceans to find peace, luxury, or wonder. Everything we seek, beauty, calm, comfort, already lives here, on our own shores. We only need to open our eyes.

This resort, perched on the edge of the Atlantic, invites us to see Nigeria anew, through a lens of pride, potential, and grace. The same sun that lights distant islands shines here.

The same ocean that kisses foreign beaches caresses ours. We are blessed beyond measure. On my final evening, as the sky melted into hues of gold and purple, I stood by the shore and whispered a prayer: May God continue to bless Nigeria.

May He nurture our dreams and awaken our potential. May He guide our leaders with wisdom and our people with purpose.

May every mountain, river, and coastline reflect His glory. And may we, the custodians of this beautiful land, rise to build the nation He intended a place of peace, pride, and prosperity. May Nigeria succeed.