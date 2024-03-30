Zero Tolerance For SGBV: LASG Takes Campaign To Ifako-Ijaiye

In a demonstration of its commitment to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence, the Lagos State Government took its sensitisation campaign to communities in Ifako-Ijaiye LCDA on Thursday.

The Agency saddled with the responsibility of propagating the message of no tolerance for the menace in the state, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), led by its Executive Secretary, Mrs Titilola Viviour-Adeniyi, also struck a partnership with some CDAs in the area, whereby 69 members including tenants and homeowners were engaged by the DSVA team to further propagate the message of advocacy in the neighbourhood.

The 69 were also tasked with the responsibility of reporting any SGBV cases in their various communities to the Agency.

Speaking during the exercise, the EA, who led other Agency officials on the campaign said the State will constantly reinforce the fight against SGBV in Lagos through continual awareness and education of residents.

The representative of the Head of Community Engagement Department in the Agency, Ms. Adetoun Odumbo spoke on different forms of SGBV, noting that the fight against the menace is a collective one.

She emphasised the need for members of the Community Development Associations to stand against the menace of SGBV as

stakeholders and leaders in their different communities.

The HOD stressed the need to report any SGBV grievances through the Agency’s toll-free line: 08000333333 for prompt response and activation of the referral pathway.

Residents were also implored to support services put in place by the State Government that they can easily and freely access during emergencies.

The Agency team was welcomed to the Community by the Secretary of the Community Development Council, Alhaji Abass Biletiwa who also thanked the State government and the Agency for coming to the area to enlighten them and promised his groups’ cooperation in the propagation of the fight against all manifestations of SGBV.