Zero Duty: Russia, Poland Flood Nigerian Ports With N3.8trn Worth Of Wheat

The removal of 15 per cent import duty by the Federal Government has encouraged bakers and other consumers to import 4.8 million tonnes of wheat valued at N3.8 trillion ($2.5 billion) in 2025 from Russia, Latvia, Poland, United States among others through Nigerian ports.

It was gathered that the removal of import duty has helped to stabilise bread prices after two years of volatility, however, bakers were worried that the country’s dependence on wheat imports, noting that the mounting pressure on the baking industry was becoming increasingly unsustainable.

According to the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), the nation now imports more than 4.8 million tonnes of wheat annually to cover a widening supply gap, driving up production costs and destabilising the bread market.

At the association’s 2025 Day-Out Exhibition and Master Class in Lagos, PBAN President, Emmanuel Onuorah, said that Nigeria consumed about 5.1 million tonnes of wheat each year, while domestic production barely reaches 300,000 tonnes.

He noted that the imbalance had placed enormous strain on bakers, especially as bread remains one of the most accessible and widely consumed staples in the country, stressing that domestic wheat production is being crippled by insecurity, including banditry, kidnappings, and attacks on farmers.

He stressed that the economic pressures have further weakened the sector as more than 40 per cent of bakeries had shut down, reducing PBAN’s membership from over 100,000 to fewer than 60,000.

This week, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that four vessels have berthed with 201, 979 metric tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited at Lagos Port.

It explained that MV Annika N has arrived ABTL with 49,082 tonnes; Serene Amelia, 53, 733 tonnes and Equinox Dan II, 56,600 tonnes, noting CN Maoming would offload 39,564 tonnes at GDNL.

In October, NPA data indicated that 158,261 tonnes of the grain were conveyed to Lagos Port by vessels as Desert Puma offloaded 56,173 tonnes and Theoslogo.S, 56,750 tonnes offloaded their consignments at ABTL, while Stella Lady with 18,638 tonnes and Elequssa, 26,700 tonnes discharged the grain at GDNL.

Recall that wheat worth N282 billion ($188 million) was shipped to Nigerian ports in between July 1 and September 21, 2025— up from 352,000 tonnes during the same period last year.

According to Russian Agroexport, Nigeria imported approximately 6.3 million tonnes of wheat, up 1.2 million tonnes from the previous year in the 2024/25 season, following a temporary zero import duty. It noted that Russian wheat accounted for 1.4 million tonnes of this total, more than triple the volume shipped the previous season.

Also in July 2025, NPA’s shipping position revealed that five ships discharged 270,707 of the grain at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Apapa, saying that Effy N offloaded 53,000 tonnes; Silhouette Island, 55,000 tonnes; t Desert Diamond, 52, 861 tonnes, Spring Lotus, 56, 570 tonnes and Tegal, 53, 276 tonnes.

In May, the data revealed that 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels.

According to NPA data, ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes.

Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes. At Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively.

In February, six vessels berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export. Of the imports to Lagos Port, Unity Discovery berthed with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL.

Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.