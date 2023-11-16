Zero-Dose: 10,000 Vulnerable To Share N120m UNICEF Support In Sokoto – Official

Dr Maryam D. Said, the Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Sokoto State has said the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will provide N120 million in support to 10,000 vulnerable people to enable them to access healthcare services.

The proposed support will cover 13 local government areas with a high burden of unimmunised children, referred to as zero-dose immunisation.

The 13 local government areas in the lists of UNICEF’s with children who have not received any form of (antigen), preventable vaccines referred to as “Zero-Dose”, the affected areas include, Bodinga, Dance-Shuni, Gaza, Goronyo, Gwadabawa, Kware, Rabah, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Sokoto South, Tambuwal and Wamakko respectively.

While emphasising that already, the enrolment process for vulnerable persons to benefit from the scheme will start very soon.

The Chief Field Officer announced this during her goodwill message at the citizen town hall meeting for the 2024 budget held at Sultan Maccido Institute for Quranic and General Studies, Sokoto.

Represented by Dr Danjuma Nehemiah, Health Specialist for UNICEF Sokoto Field Office.

She further said that UNICEF which is the developmental partner in the state will continue to provide support in the areas of development especially issues that have to do with social protection.

“We have provided support to the state government to support the vulnerable persons to assess healthcare services in about 13 LGAs where they have a high burden of unimmunized children referred to as zero-dose LGAs”.

To actualise UNICEF officials have had the stakeholder meeting and have identified communities to benefit from the support in the 13 immunisation-prone areas.

Also, UNICEF will organise a sensitization meeting for the communities and then select, enrol and conduct the data capturing for those who are going to benefit from cash assistance.

She further revealed that UNICEF is working closely with the Sokoto State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (SOCHEMA) , the ministry of Budget, Economy Planning, and the state committee on any cash transfer and other social support.

” You know there is a registry that has the names of any vulnerable people, so we are going to mine the data from there and enrol them into the support scheme the UNICEF is providing “, Said added.