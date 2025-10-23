Zephia Ovia-Ikem Appointed UNICEF NextGen Champion

Tech and social entrepreneur, Zephia Ovia-Ikem, has been appointed as a UNICEF NextGen Champion, joining a global network of investors, philanthropists, and private sector leaders dedicated to advancing children’s rights and improving the lives of young people in Nigeria.

According to a statement, Zephia has been a strong supporter of UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) initiative since its inception.

In her new role, she will mobilise business leaders around issues affecting children and youth, using her influence and platforms to raise awareness and resources to accelerate UNICEF’s mission across Nigeria.

“Children and youths in Nigeria represent our greatest asset and brightest future,” said Zephia Ovia-Ikem. “I am passionate to work alongside UNICEF to mobilise resources, networks, and commitment needed to ensure that every child and youth in Nigeria can thrive and have access to sustainable pathways for better economic opportunities.”