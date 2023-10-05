Zenith Women’s Basketball League: Sunshine Angels Shock First Bank, Throw Atlantic Conference Open

It was a shock result in the second matchday of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Second Phase at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, after the Sunshine Angels defeated First Bank 51-44 to throw the Atlantic Conference open.

The first quarter started as normal, with First Bank leading 14-10, while the second quarter ended 10-10 with the leader maintaining their four-point lead.

Sunshine, however, took the initiative from the third quarter winning it 15-8 points before sealing the win with 13-12 points in the final quarter to secure their first win of the phase.

On the opening day, Sunshine lost 58- 45 points to MFM of Lagos while First Bank defeated IGP Queens 70-49 points. Meanwhile, finalists of the last Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, MFM of Lagos, yesterday won their second match, beating Dolphins 52- 45 points to increase their chances of getting one of the two tickets from the conference.