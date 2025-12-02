Zenith Staff Provident Fund Disposes 2.94m Bank Shares

The Zenith Staff Provident Fund has sold 2,940,000 units of Zenith Bank Plc shares in a series of transactions carried out in November.

The company classified the disposal as an insider dealing transaction, with the Provident Fund identified as a related party to the bank.

Details of the transactions show that the shares were sold in several tranches at prices between N60.60 and N61.00 per unit. The breakdown includes 210,000 units sold at N60.60, another 210,000 units at N60.65, and a significant tranche of 1,330,000 units at N60.75.

Other sales comprised 140,000 units each at N60.80 and N60.85, 280,000 units at N60.90, 420,000 units at N60.95, and 210,000 units at N61.00. The aggregated volume amounted to 2.94 million units at an average price of N60.81 per share.

According to the disclosure, the transactions were executed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos. Insider dealing disclosures are mandated by market regulators to enhance transparency and safeguard investor confidence, particularly when transactions involve directors, insiders, or related entities of listed companies.