Zenith General Partners Media On Sector Devt, Pays N5bn Claims

Zenith General Insurance Limited is set to partner with the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) to move the Nigerian insurance industry to the next levels. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the executive members of NAIPE to the management of Zenith General Insurance, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Jude Modilim, affirmed his company’s readiness to work with NAIPE to drive insurance growth in Nigeria.

The MD also commended NAIPE for introducing initiatives and embarking on programmes that are industry’s growth driven, noting that this will go a long way in changing the industry’s narrative. “We are open for the partnership; the kind of partnership that is a winwin; partnership that will project Zenith General to the public, telling them what we are doing, especially about our ability to pay claims. We are willing to work with you as long as it is a mutually beneficial partnership.

“I am actually very impressed with some of your programmes designed to create insurance awareness such as Claims Profiling, and Testimonials Reporting. These are very good, and it will go a long way in deepening insurance penetration which the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the entire industry is yearning for. “As an industry, we all pay claims. Last year Zenith General paid about N5 billion as claims to so many organisations thereby helping them to return to business. These are organisations that ordinarily would have failed because of one catastrophe or the other.