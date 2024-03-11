Zenith General Insurance marks 20 years of excellence

Zenith General Insurance Company Limited has said it will commemorate its 20th Anniversary on March 22, 2024 to mark two decades of industry leadership and exceptional service to its customer base. Established as Piccadilly Insurance and later rebranded under the leadership of Dr. Jim Ovia in 2004, Zenith General Insurance has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most dynamic insurance service providers.

The company specialises in a comprehensive range of general insurance services catering to corporate, commercial, and individual clients. It prioritises the delivery of high-quality insurance solutions aimed at ensuring customer satisfaction and financial security. With a shareholders’ fund totaling N33.78 billion and a total asset base of N50.63 billion, Zenith General Insurance stands out as one of Nigeria’s most capitalized and profitable insurance companies, earning an A+ rating from Agusto & Co. Despite its relatively short tenure in the industry, Zenith General Insurance has pioneered innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of insurance services across Nigeria through technological advancements.

Some outstanding initiatives by the company include revolutionizing the availability of Motor 3rd Party and Personal Accident Insurance policies, and demonstrating the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for customer benefit. Over the past two decades, Zenith General Insurance has achieved significant milestones, solidifying its position as a prominent player in Nigeria’s insurance sector. The company’s consistent yearon-year growth in gross written premiums and customer base underscores its unwavering commitment to its core value of customer focus. Zenith General Insurance takes pride in serving clients with integrity, innovation, and excellence, as evidenced by numerous awards received in recent years.