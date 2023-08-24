Zenith Bank Women’s League: First Bank In Ruthless Start As Air Warriors Crumble In Savannah

The First Bank Basket- ball team yesterday in Akure defeated the IGP queens in a ruthless manner to show an intent to regain the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball crown which they lost the last time it was held in Lagos.

The Lagos-based outfit defeated IGP Queens with a 50-point margin with a score of 80-30 to the surprise of fans of the game in the Atlantic Conference venue. Bayelsa Whales also defeated host team Sunshine Angels 61-44 in the opening match of the Atlantic Conference.

MFM and Dolphins are the other teams in the zone where two finalists will eventually emerge for the finals billed for October. Meanwhile, Air Warriors of Abuja in Day Two of the Savannah Conference were defeated 64-48 by the Nigeria Customs in a high tempo encounter which kept spectators t the edge of their seats in Jos.

That was after the Warriors on Tuesday began their defence of the Zenith Bank Women’s League on a bright note with a 66-48 victory margin recorded against the Nigerian Army. In a match decided in Jos, which is the Savanah Conference Centre of the ongoing league, Air Warriors had a light workout against the women’s Army team with an 18-point difference.