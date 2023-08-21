Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League starts today in Jos, PH

All roads lead to the Indoor Sports Hall of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mayfield, Jos, Plateau State and the Basketball Facility, Port Harcourt, for the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, Savannah and Atlantic Conference respectively. Six teams will be competing in the Savannah Conference, while eight teams will be battling in the Atlantic Conference. Nigeria Customs, Plateau Rocks, Air Warriors, Nasarawa Babes, Nigeria Army and Kada Angels, are the teams competing in the Savannah Conference Phase one starting from Monday, August 21 to 27.

