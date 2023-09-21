Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: Plateau Rocks, Customs secure second wins of Savannah Conference

It was the second straight win for Plateau Rocks and Customs Women’s Basketball teams at the ongoing Second Phase of the Savannah Conference of the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Lafia, Nasarawa State. On the opening day, both Plateau and Customs secured wins against Nasarawa Amazons and Kada Angels respectively, and continued their winning streaks with victories over Nigeria Army and Air Warriors respectively.

Plateau Rocks defeated the Nigerian Army with 49-37 points while Customs beat Air Warriors 54-49 points. Speaking with our correspondent, Customs coach, Abdulrahman Mohammed, said they are not there yet and must try their best to top the Conference before heading to Lagos for the finals. “Yes, we have won two games but I can tell you I still have three more matches to win before we can be talking about the finals,” he said.

“I am happy so far with the organisation of the games and also the input of the sponsors, Zenith Bank, because without them we cannot be here. “We will be getting ready for Thursday’s game against the Nigerian Army, they have lost their first two ties and I am sure they will be coming against us with the sole aim of getting a win, so we must be at our best.” Meanwhile, all the teams would be visiting the Andoma of Doma, Dr. Aliyu Amadu, who is the patron of the Nasarawa State Basketball Association and the founder of the Andoma Foundation, at his palace. Dr. Amadu, a former basketball player, will use the opportunity to address the players and encourage them as they continue their stay in Lafia.