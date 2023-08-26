Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Top Gear

The first phase of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League entered top gear on Friday with intriguing results from the two centres in Akure and Jos respectively. Nigeria Army on Friday defeated Kada Queens 65-51 just as Nigeria Customs defeated Nasarawa Amazons 60-41.

The two winning sides in the Savannah conference taking place in Jos are looking to end the first phase on a bright note to be on course for a ticket for the finals billed for Lagos in October. In the Atlantic Conference, MFM after the disappointment of losing to First Bank 55-36 in Match Day 2, bounced back to beat Sunshine IGP Queens 67-54.

Dolphin after losing first two games also bounced back to beat Sunshine Queens 44-40 in a highly interesting encounter which kept fans in Akure at the edge of their seats all through the duration.

First Bank are still maintaining a winning streak as they beat Bayelsa Whales 61-26. First Bank have won all their three games and look set to end the first phase of the league unbeaten. Today, First Bank will clash with Dolpin, IGP Queens will face Bayelsa Whales just as Sunshine Angels will take on MFM in the Atlantic Conference. The first phase ends on Sunday.