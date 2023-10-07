Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: First Bank Crumble Again, Face Ouster

Perennial winner of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, First Bank, are on the verge of elimination after losing another game in the ongoing Atlantic Conference Second Phase taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

The team who went through the First Phase undefeated and started the second phase with a win and on course for a place in the final have now lost their last three games, putting their qualifications in jeopardy. First Bank lost to Sunshine Angels on the second day before their loss to last edition finalists, MFM.

On Friday, the team also failed to get back to winning ways after losing to already eliminated Dolphins 52-48 points and will now bank on results from other remaining games to see if they can make it to the finals in Lagos later this month.

The two front runners now are Bayelsa Whales and MFM with First Bank facing off against the Whales on the final day of the Conference. Nigerian Customs and Air Warriors already qualified from the Savannah Conference and will be joined with the two top teams from the Atlantic Conference.