Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Final 4 takes centre stage in Lagos

From Tuesday, October 17, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, it will be the battle of the best four that took part in the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

The season that started months ago saw two teams, Nigerian Customs and Air Warriors, emerge from the Savannah Conference, while MFM Women Basketball Club and Bayelsa Blue Whales made it to the final from the Atlantic Conference.

Nigerian Customs braved the odds in their conference, winning all their games to come to Lagos unbeaten, and will be looking forward to winning the title in the absence of perennial winner, First Bank of Lagos, who faltered during the Second Phase of the Atlantic Conference in Asaba, Delta State.

Air Warriors’ ambition of retaining the title will be put to the test in Lagos after losing both games against Nigerian Customs in the First and Second Phase of the Savannah Conference, while MFM will be hoping to make it second time lucky after finishing second in the last edition of the league.

Bayelsa Whales created less than a year ago, will be targeting a good finish to their journey as they already performed beyond expectations, getting to the finals in their first season. The first game will be between Nigerian Customs against debutants Bayelsa Blue Whales, with the two teams that played in the last edition final, Air Warriors, taking on MFM Women.

On Wednesday, October 18, there will be another battle of supremacy between the two top teams from each conference: Nigerian Customs against the Air Warriors and MFM against the Bayelsa Whales.

The final day of the three-day competition will see the Customs up against MFM and the Air Warriors wrap up the season with a game against the Bayelsa Whales.

Speaking with our correspondent, the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, appreciated the efforts of all the teams that started the competition while also reiterating the commitment of the financial institution to continue to support sports in Nigeria.