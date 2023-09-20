Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: Defending Champions, Air Warriors, in flying start

I t was a great opening game for the defending champions of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, Air Warriors, as they defeated their Force counterpart, Nigeria Army, 61-39 points, in the first game of the Second Phase of the Savannah Conference at the Lafia City Hall, Shendam Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State. The game which started a little bit behind schedule due to some technical hitches lived up to expectations as the few fans that witnessed the game had something to cheer about. Air Warriors from the dunkoff made their intention known with Nkem Oyoko and Onome Polycarp dictating the game from the front for the Air people.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Nigeria Basketball Federation Zonal Representative, North Central, Adamu Deshi, expressed appreciation to the sponsors, Zenith Bank Plc, as according to him, it is difficult to bring out women athletes especially from the North to be part of sports. “Basketball has come to stay and hosting this Savannah Conference in a place like Lafia will open the faces of parents that women can take sports as a profession,” he said. “You can see other youths especially the girl child coming out to watch and they can take the gospel back home that they can achieve something through sports instead of involving in other social vices.”

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Isaac Danladi, who welcomed all the teams on behalf of the State Sports Commissioner, Jafaru Ango, urged all the teams to be at their best while also charging the state team, Nasarawa Amazons, to try their best to come out on top. According to Danladi, the state government already put everything in place for a successful hosting of the Second Phase of the Savannah Conference of the league. The football administrator while dunking off the Phase assured all the teams and visitors top hospitality from the state as he asked them to enjoy the atmosphere. The competition continues fully on Wednesday, September 20, with Plateau Rocks taking on Nigeria Army by 12noon with the second game of the day taking place between Kada Angels and Nasarawa Amazons.