Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: Customs, MFM in opening day wins

Nigerian Customs Women’s Basketball Club and MFM Women’s Basketball Club on Tuesday secured wins in their opening day games of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Super 4 competition at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The first game of the day saw the Customs securing a hard-fought 35-33 points victory against debutant, Bayelsa Blue Whales. The second game of the day between the two finalists of the last edition of the league, MFM and Air Warriors, saw the losing finalist, MFM, thrashing the defending champion, Air Warriors, 75-48 points to avenge their last edition final defeat.

The Super Four will continue on Wednesday with the battle between conference winners and runners-up with Nigerian Customs taking on Air Warriors while MFM faceoff against Bayelsa Whales.