Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: Atlantic Conference returns to Akure, games tip off today

The Atlantic Conference of the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League has been moved back to Akure from Port Harcourt by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) despite changing the venue a few days ago.

The initial venue change to Port Harcourt was necessitated according to the NBBF due to the inability of the Akure Indoor Sports Hall to be ready for the competition but after receiving a letter of confirmation from the Ondo State Sports Council, about the readiness of the venue, the Federation decided to go ahead with the initial plans. The NBBF, in a letter signifying its Secretary-General Peter Njoku, has informed the Atlantic Conference teams including, MFM BC, First Bank BC, Sunshine Angels BC, IGP Queens BC, Delta Queens BC, Bayelsa Queens BC, Dolphins BC and First Deep Waters BC, to proceed to Akure, for the championship.

The league is now expected to begin today, in Akure, Ondo State. The Savannah Conference started yesterday with six teams in Jos, Plateau State and they will be going for the second phase in Lafia, Nasarawa State by September while the second phase of the Atlantic Conference would be taking place in Asaba, Delta State, also in September. Only four teams will qualify for the National Finals which will see two teams from both conferences converging at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, from October 17 to 21 to determine the 2023 champions.