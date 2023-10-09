Zenith Bank Women B’ball League Qualifiers: MFM, Bayelsa Whales qualify for finals

MFM Women’s Basketball Club, at the just concluded Second Phase stage of the Atlantic Conference of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, braved all the odds to qualify for the finals of the league, scheduled to take place in Lagos later this month.

The last edition’s runners-up were in third place going to the Second Phase with First Bank and Bayelsa Whales already ahead of them, but everything turned around in Asaba, Delta State, the venue of the Second Phase, as they won all five games, defeating both First Bank and Bayelsa Whales to emerge as the best team in Phase 2.

First Bank was the most disappointing team of the Second Phase, winning just a game as they failed to qualify for the final, while Bayelsa Whales joined MFM for a shot at the title in Lagos.

Speaking with our correspondent, a player of the MFM team, Favour Eric, said they really worked hard to achieve their goal of making it to the finals.

MFM, created a few years ago, will be making their second appearance in the finals, while Bayelsa Whales, formed less than a year ago, will be making their first appearance at the finals.

Last edition champions, Air Warriors, and former champion, Nigerian Customs, already qualified from the Savannah Conference, and the four will battle for the coveted trophy at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, later in the month.

Sponsors Zenith Bank Plc and the Nigeria Basketball Federation have declared readiness for the finals, which will involve just the best four teams rather than eight teams as we used to have in the past.