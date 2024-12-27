Zenith Bank Women Basketball League’s MVP Receives MFM’s Accolades

Share

The profile of the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, Hembam Wandoo, continued to rise as she is set to lead Nigeria cadet team to the world stage after her historic performance for MFM Women Basketball team, helping them to win back-to-back league titles.

It has been an interesting year for the 16-year-old leading both the MFM team and the U-16 J’Tigress to great height and is ready to take her stock further at the 2025 FIBA U-18 Women’s World Cup in the Czech Republic.

In recognition of Wandoo’s contributions to the success of the team, MFM catalogued the various individual and team honours the national U-18 J’Tigress’ star attained in recent time.

The Benue State-born Wandoo played pivotal roles in MFM’s championship winning performances in 2023 and 2024, winning the Most Valuable Player award in the later.

At National Sports Festivals, she picked up silver while representing Benue State in 2020 and gold with Delta State in 2022. Gushing about the exploits of the talented ball handler, MFMWBBC’s chairman, Godwin Enakhena, chose glowing words to describe Wandoo.

Share

Please follow and like us: