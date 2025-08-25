Zenith Bank Women Basketball League: MFM Push For Third Title In Three Years As 2nd Phase Tips Off

Defending champions, MFM Women Basketball Club, have arrived in Ilorin for the second phase of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, hoping to qualify for the finals in Lagos this September and win their third title in a row.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has released the schedule for this stage of the competition, which will run from August 24 to September 1 in two centres—Ilorin and Jos. MFM will begin their campaign in the Atlantic Conference with a match against the Dolphins at 2pm today in Ilorin.

Other teams in the Atlantic Conference include Bayelsa Blue Whales, First Bank, and First Deep Waters—all battling for a spot in the Lagos finals. In Jos, the Savannah Conference will also tip off with Ham Warriors playing Kada Angels in the opening game.

Other teams in this zone include Titans, Nasarawa Amazons, Nigeria Customs, Air Warriors, Plateau Rocks, and Royal Aces. Speaking ahead of the tournament, MFM Director Godwin Enakhena said the team is fully focused on making history.

“It’s phase 2 of the NBBF Women’s League, and MFM Women’s Basketball Club are in town. The mission is to win the title thrice in a row,” he said. The sponsor of the league, Zenith Bank, has assured stakeholders that the organisation is ready to continue its commitment to the development of the game in Nigeria.