Zenith Bank Women Basketball League: Defending Champion, Mfm, Maintain Title Chase

Defending champion of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, MFM Women Basketball League, continued their chase for third consecutive title win after thrashing First Deep Waters 74-26 points in their second game of the 1st Phase of the Atlantic Conference currently ongoing at the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State.

After beating Bayelsa Blue Whales 55-25 points in their first game, it was another whitewash for the defending champion as they fight to make it a hattrick title win.

Apart from MFM, it was also a back-to-back win for First Bank as they fight hard to return to the top as they defeated Bayelsa Blue Whales 60-39 points.

Both MFM and First bank already won their first two games and looking forward to making the second round with the sole aim of getting to the final round of the competition.

MFM won the last two titles and will be targeting a third consecutive Women League win as they continue to fight in the league.