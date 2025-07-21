Zenith Bank Wins Euromoney Award For Best Bank In Nigeria

Zenith Bank Plc has been named “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, according to a press release.

The statement said that in clinching “the biggest and most coveted country award,” Zenith Bank emerged as Nigeria’s standout performer at the event, adding that the recognition is a testament to the lender’s “commitment to delivering exceptional banking services, innovative products and superior value to its customers and shareholders.”

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as Nigeria’s Best Bank by Euromoney.

This award is not just a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, but also a validation of the unwavering trust and confidence our customers have placed in us.

“We are once again reminded that our success is not just about us, but about the impact we continue to have on the financial ecosystem.

We will continue to work tirelessly to support the growth and development of our economy and uphold the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency that has earned us this recognition”.

She dedicated the award to Zenith Bank’s customers across the globe for their loyalty, and to the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence which, according to her, formed the foundation for the bank’s successes.

She also thanked the Board for their guidance, as well as the staff for their unwavering dedication to building a formidable and best in class global financial institution that will outlive generations.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence are one of the most highly coveted awards in global finance.

The annual Awards for Excellence celebrates financial institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and resilience in their markets, with this year’s edition seeing a record number of over 770 entries from world class financial institutions including HSBC, Morgan Stanley, CitiBank, Barclays, Standard Bank and Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), amongst others.