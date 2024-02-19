Zenith Bank salutes D’Tigress for winning Olympic Games ticket

Zenith Bank Plc has showered praise on Nigeria’s women’s national team, D’Tigress for winning a ticket to play at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris, France. D’Tigress won one game and lost two at the qualifying tournament that took place in Antwerp, Belgium. The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, expressed delight about the development. Onyeagwu noted that the feat achieved by D’Tigress was not a surprise to Zenith Bank. “We salute the achievement of the ladies because all the teams at the qualifiers played to pick a ticket. D’Tigress have been consistent in recent years and we want them to maintain that consistency.

“For us, we are proud of the ticket of the women’s team because our investment over the years is manifesting in the results the girls have been posting. Once again, we congratulate the players and officials of the team and also the Nigeria Basketball Federation.” Zenith has been the sole sponsor of the National Women’s Basketball League for over 20 years, and this year, the bank has extended its sponsorship to the second tier, the Division One Women’s League. Nigeria defeated Senegal 72-65 in the first match, lost 100-46 to the USA in the second match and also lost to the host, Belgium, 78-61. D’Tigress clinched one of the three tickets available after Belgium defeated Senegal 97-66 to be out of contention. Belgium and Nigeria joined the USA team that already qualified as World Champions. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be the third appearance of D’Tigress at the games after participating in the Athens 20