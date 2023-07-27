Zenith Bank Proud Of League Stars In Afrobasket Team

The title sponsor of the Nigeria Women Basketball League, Zenith Bank Plc, have applauded the inclusion of some home-based players in the final squad that will represent Nigeria at the 2023 Women Afrobasket expected to take place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Reigning champions, D’Tigress will from July 28 fighting to defend the title they have won back-to-back in the last three editions of the competition. Nigeria are drawn in Group D, which comprises of Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo. Wins in Mali 2017, Senegal 2019 and Cameroon 2021 have remained some of the best moments for Nigeria Women’s basketball and will be hoping to equal Senegal records after winning the title between 1974 and 1981, making it four titles at a go.

Serah Ogoke, Pallas Akpanah, Nkem Akaraiwe, Elizebeth Balogun, Amy Okonkwo and Murjanatu Musa are among the returning players from the 2021 squad that lifted the title. Despite the change in personnel in the team, two home-based players, Murjanatu Musa and Ifunaya Okoro, both of First Bank Basketball team both made the final squad for the competition.

While charging the team to go for glory in Rwanda, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said it was a good thing having players playing at home making the team to the competition. “I am happy that with usual tradition, we are having players playing in the Zenith Bank league, with one of the coaches, Players Development Coach, Aisha Mohammed, also part of the product of the league in Nigeria,” he said.