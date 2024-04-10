Zenith Bank Proposes N3.50 Kobo Final Dividend

Zenith Bank Plc 2023 financial year results showed that the bank maintained its strong performance throughout the year to record a stellar financial performance. The bank recorded a 125.4 per cent y/y growth in gross earnings, while profit-after tax settled 202.3 percent higher y/y. The performance was supported by balanced growth across income lines as funded and non-funded income surged by 111.9 per cent y/y and 141.2 per cent y/y, respectively.

In addition, the board proposed a final dividend of N3.50/s (2022FY: N2.90/s), which equates to a dividend yield of 7.6 per cent (ex-WHT) based on the last closing price of N41.55/s (8 April). Interest income grew to N1.14 trillion in 2023FY, driven by a combination of significant growth in earning assets (+50.8% y/y) – primarily supported by loans and advances to customers expansion by 63.4 per cent y/y to N6.56 trillion – and improved yield-on-assets (7.6% vs 2022FY: 5.4%).

Consequently, the bank recorded significant growth in income from loans and advances to customers (+81.4% y/y to N671.92 billion), while the increase in income from investment securities (+148.3%y/y to N390.93 billion) was also supportive of funded income generation. Following the rising cost of borrowing, the bank recorded a significant increase in interest expense by 135.4 per cent y/y to N408.49 billion. “We highlight notable increases in expense across all lines, with the expense on deposits from customers (+150.0% y/y to N306.75 billion) impacting most significantly. Also, expense on interest-bearing borrowings (+103.4% y/y to N99.17 billion) and financial liabilities held for trading (+23.8% y/y to N2.58 billion) contributed to the deterioration of cost of funding to 2.4% (2022FY: 1.7%),” the bank said.