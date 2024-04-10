New Telegraph

April 10, 2024
Zenith Bank Proposes N3.50 Kobo Final Dividend

Zenith Bank Plc 2023 financial year results showed that the bank maintained its strong performance throughout the year to record a stellar financial performance. The bank recorded a 125.4 per cent y/y growth in gross earnings, while profit-after tax settled 202.3 percent higher y/y. The performance was supported by balanced growth across income lines as funded and non-funded income surged by 111.9 per cent y/y and 141.2 per cent y/y, respectively.

In addition, the board proposed a final dividend of N3.50/s (2022FY: N2.90/s), which equates to a dividend yield of 7.6 per cent (ex-WHT) based on the last closing price of N41.55/s (8 April). Interest income grew to N1.14 trillion in 2023FY, driven by a combination of significant growth in earning assets (+50.8% y/y) – primarily supported by loans and advances to customers expansion by 63.4 per cent y/y to N6.56 trillion – and improved yield-on-assets (7.6% vs 2022FY: 5.4%).

Consequently, the bank recorded significant growth in income from loans and advances to customers (+81.4% y/y to N671.92 billion), while the increase in income from investment securities (+148.3%y/y to N390.93 billion) was also supportive of funded income generation. Following the rising cost of borrowing, the bank recorded a significant increase in interest expense by 135.4 per cent y/y to N408.49 billion. “We highlight notable increases in expense across all lines, with the expense on deposits from customers (+150.0% y/y to N306.75 billion) impacting most significantly. Also, expense on interest-bearing borrowings (+103.4% y/y to N99.17 billion) and financial liabilities held for trading (+23.8% y/y to N2.58 billion) contributed to the deterioration of cost of funding to 2.4% (2022FY: 1.7%),” the bank said.

