Zenith Bank Posts N917.4bn PBT In 9 Months Of 2025

Zenith Bank Plc has released its Group financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, reporting a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N917.4 billion and Profit After Tax (PAT) of N764.2 billion for the period.

Also, the Group’s gross earnings rose by 16% year on year to N3.37 trillion from N2.90 trillion in the prior period, supported by strong net interest income.

According to the financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the topline was driven by interest income of N2.74 trillion compared to N1.95 trillion in the same period of 2024, reflecting disciplined repricing and effective treasury deployment.

Net interest income rose to N1.93 trillion, whilst prudential provisioning was maintained in line with the Bank’s conservative risk posture. The balance sheet remained robust as total assets closed at N31.18 trillion as at 30 September 2025.

Similarly, customer depos- its increased to N23.69 trillion from N21.57 trillion a year earlier, underscoring sustained customer confidence. Shareholders’ equity strengthened to N4.73 trillion, reinforcing the Bank’s capacity to support customers and the broader economy.

Earnings per share for the period stood at N18.60. Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, said: “Zenith delivered a solid nine-month performance despite a demanding backdrop.

We stayed disciplined on risk, deepened customer relationships across retail and corporate segments, and deployed our balance sheet where we saw quality opportunities. As we enter the final quarter, our priorities are clear: service excellence, prudent growth, and sustained value creation for our shareholders.”

Looking to Q4’2025, Dr. Umeoji reinforced her optimistic outlook: “These results confirm the resilience of both our business model and our people.

We’re on a solid growth path that we expect to maintain through the remainder of the year. Our focus on innovation, digital transformation, and developing solutions that address our clients’ changing needs positions us to capitalise on emerging opportunities whilst maintaining our disciplined approach to growth.”

She assured shareholders that the robust performance, combined with improved asset quality and the Bank’s strong capital base, positions Zenith Bank to deliver exceptional returns with expectations of sustained value creation.

“We’re well placed to sustain this momentum whilst maintaining responsible leadership in the Nigerian banking industry and delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders,” she stated.