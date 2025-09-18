Zenith Bank Posts N532bn H1 2025 Profit

Zenith Bank Plc has reaffirmed its status as Nigeria’s dividend powerhouse, reporting a half-year profit of ₦532.2 billion and approving an interim dividend that handed its founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, a record ₦7.25 billion, the single largest shareholder payout this season.

The bank’s audited results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, showed gross earnings rising 20% year-on-year to ₦2.52 trillion from ₦2.10 trillion in 2024. However, profit before tax slipped 14% to ₦625.6 billion, while profit after tax fell 8% from ₦578.0 billion a year ago, reflecting mounting cost pressures in a volatile operating environment.

Despite the earnings dip, the board approved an interim dividend of ₦1.25 per share, up 25% from ₦1.00 last year. With his expanded holding of 5.8 billion shares, 4.15 billion directly and 1.65 billion indirectly—Ovia’s cash haul hit ₦7.25 billion. His stake, which grew from 5.08 billion shares in 2024, now accounts for about 18.5% of Zenith Bank’s interim dividend pool.

The payout translates to an interim dividend yield of about 1.9% on his holdings, with annualised returns firmly in double digits, excluding capital gains from Zenith’s stock, which trades at ₦66 per share as of press time.

Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, also reaped significant gains, earning ₦344.9 million on her 275.9 million shares, reinforcing her position as one of the most financially committed bank executives in Nigeria.

Though earnings per share fell to ₦12.95 from ₦18.41 last year, Zenith still transferred ₦71.1 billion to statutory reserves and ₦460.7 billion to retained earnings, showcasing its balance sheet strength and capacity to sustain investor-friendly payouts.

Analysts say the increased dividend demonstrates the bank’s resolve to maintain investor confidence despite profitability headwinds. “The decision to increase payout despite earnings pressure underscores Zenith’s commitment to rewarding shareholders,” a Lagos-based broker noted.

At Thursday’s trading, Zenith’s shares dipped 1.55% to ₦65.35 in intraday deals, though brokers expect dividend-driven demand to support price recovery.

For Ovia, the ₦7.25 billion windfall is both a personal cash return and a validation of his decades-long stake in Nigerian banking. For investors, it cements Zenith Bank’s reputation as the bellwether of the financial system, combining resilience, scale, and a consistent tradition of rewarding loyalty.