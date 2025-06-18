Zenith Bank Pledges Dividend Resumption By Mid-Year, Says Forbearance Exit Imminent

Share

Zenith Bank Plc has moved swiftly to calm investor anxieties following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent directive suspending dividend payments and capital outflows for banks still under regulatory forbearance arrangements.

In a regulatory filing to the Nigerian Exchange(NGX) dated June 17, 2025 the tier-1 lender affirmed that the freeze on dividends is a temporary measure, assuring shareholders that it expects to exit the forbearance regime by June 30, 2025.

The CBN’s June 13 circular sent ripples through the banking sector and equity markets, imposing sweeping restrictions on banks with unresolved legacy exposures tied to the apex bank’s post-COVID-19 regulatory relief measures.

The policy shift, aimed at strengthening prudential standards and restoring discipline in credit risk management, immediately triggered a sell-off in banking stocks, with investors concerned about the short-term earnings outlook.

But Zenith Bank, long regarded as a bellwether for Nigeria’s financial system, sought to distinguish its situation from peers, stating that its forbearance exposure is narrow and already well on its way to resolution.

According to the bank, its current forbearance status stems from a single obligor whose credit exposure exceeded the regulatory Single Obligor Limit (SOL). Zenith disclosed that the issue is in advanced stages of rectification and would be regularized before the end of June.

“With respect to the forbearance granted on other credit facilities, the Bank confirms that this applies only to two customers,” the statement clarified, indicating that all other exposures have either been regularized or are immaterial in the context of the bank’s risk-weighted capital base.

The lender emphasized that it has already made “substantial provisioning” against the affected facilities and has taken “appropriate and comprehensive steps” to achieve full provisioning by June 30.

“Upon completion, the Bank will no longer be under any forbearance arrangements in this regard,” it stated.

Despite being temporarily barred from dividend disbursement, Zenith Bank underscored that it remains in full compliance with the CBN’s new capital adequacy thresholds, having already surpassed the ₦500 billion minimum capital requirement for international banks announced earlier this year.

The move is expected to reassure investors who have been jittery since the release of the CBN’s directive, which prohibits any form of capital distribution—including dividends, director bonuses, and foreign investments for banks still reliant on regulatory forbearance measures.

The apex bank’s decision to liquidate the forbearance framework introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a broader strategy to tighten financial sector discipline.

At the height of the crisis, the CBN allowed banks to temporarily restructure loans and maintain asset quality ratios, shielding the system from a potential wave of defaults.

However, with the Nigerian economy gradually stabilizing—albeit unevenly—the CBN is now moving to unwind those leniencies and ensure banks are adequately capitalized and transparent in their risk exposure.

The June 13 directive has hit sentiment across the Nigerian Exchange, particularly in the financial services sector. Stocks of tier-1 banks, including Zenith Bank, First Bank Holdings, and Access Holdings, recorded sharp declines in the immediate aftermath of the circular as investors reassessed dividend prospects and regulatory risk.

Zenith Bank, however, insists that its earnings fundamentals remain strong and that the freeze on dividends is unlikely to persist beyond the first half of 2025.

“We remain confident that the Bank will satisfy all relevant conditions to enable it to pay dividends to shareholders in the current year,” it stated.

The prompt response is widely seen as a strategic effort to anchor investor confidence and prevent a deeper erosion in market valuation. For Zenith Bank, the immediate goal is clear: full exit from CBN forbearance and the swift restoration of dividend flows to shareholders.

Given its history of generous payouts, shareholders are watching closely. Zenith has consistently ranked among the top dividend-paying stocks on the NGX, with a track record of strong earnings and efficient cost management.

