Zenith Bank Picks Director

Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Dr. Abdulazeez Rislana Kanya as independent nonexecutive director. The bank said in a statement that his appointment had been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Kanya obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in computing and information systems and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree in Information and Communications Technologies for Development (ICT4D) from the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom and master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Wales at Thames Business School, Singapore.

Also, he is a chartered member of the British Computer Society (BCS), Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM). He has experience in information systems, digital transformation, project management, business process re-engineering, and ICT for development.

Kanya has served in various academic and professional capacities, including Deputy Vice-Chancellor for IT, Research and Innovation at Baze University, Abuja, between 2017 and 2024.

In the same notice, the bank confirmed the retirement of Mr. Henry Oroh as an executive director of the bank following the expiration of his tenure. The retirement took effect from September 30, 2025, and was approved by the bank’s Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 22, 2025.