Zenith Bank Pays N195.67bn Dividend, Assures Of Quantum Leap In Future Earnings

Shareholders of Zenith Bank Plc, at the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday in Lagos approved the proposed final dividend payment of N4.00 per share, bringing the total dividend for the 2024 financial year to N5.00 per share, with a total value of N195.67 billion.

The bank’s robust financial performance in 2024 alluded to its commitment to continually delivering value to its investors in spite of challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Zenith Bank Group achieved a remarkable double-digit growth of 86 per cent in gross earnings, from NGN2.13 trillion in the previous year to N3.97 trillion in 2024.

This was driven by a 138 per cent increase in interest income, supported by investment in highyield government securities, and growth in the Bank’s loan book.

Customer deposits grew by 45 per cent, reflecting the bank’s market leadership and customers’ trust. Total assets rose by 47 per cen5, underpinned by a strong liquidity position and effective balance sheet management.

The Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, thanked the shareholders for their unflinching support and commitment, which have been responsible for the bank’s stellar performance over the years.

He noted that despite challenges globally in 2024, Zenith Bank was able to leverage the opportunities within the environment of each subsidiary to record a performance that solidly attests to the bank’s resilience as a brand.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, expressed her appreciation to the shareholders for their commitment and support, promising quantum leap in dividends going forward.

According to her: “This is the first time that I am addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in my capacity as the first female GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank. I would like to thank you for your confidence and support that has placed me in this posi – tion today”.

She further said that “Zenith Bank is committed to, not only meeting your expectations, but exceeding them. We are focused on running a very efficient and sustainable institution that is resilient and will ensure that our institution outlives many generations to come”.

Talking specifically about dividend, she emphasised that “if you look at our dividends trajectory, payments over the period have always increased and we will continue to maintain this record.

We have successfully completed our recapitalisation exercise, achieving 160 per cent subscription. “Therefore, we are not under any pressure to go back for the second time to raise funds.

Zenith Bank has sufficient capital buffer to do business and we will continue to delight our shareholders. We are committed to growing our topline organically while adhering to our strict corporate governance culture.”

