Zenith Bank partners RemCo Academy to stage Squash tourney in Lagos

Zenith Bank Plc. in partnership with RemCo Sports Academy (RSA) is set to thrill Squash enthusiasts as the maiden Squash Open tournament for Senior and Junior professionals takes place from today at Ikoyi Club 1938. Over 71 squash players will be vying for honours in the camp programme expected to run from July 24 to July 28.

The camp offers a unique platform for children aged 5-18 to learn the game of squash and engage in a variety of engaging summer activities. One-week tournament follows afterward. Rerhe Idonije, Chief Executive Officer of RSA, said the tournament will feature a mix of 53 male and 18 female players. She also announced an enticing cash prize of $1000 for the champion in each category.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Zenith Bank, our sponsors, Ikoyi Club 1938, our host, and the Nigeria Squash Federation to make this event a reality,” Rerhe said. She underscored the international recognition the tournament enjoys with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the World Squash Federation (WSF). Rerhe commended Zenith Bank, Nestle Nigeria, Amstel, MacTay, and Afrione for their generous sponsorship. She stressed that all the support not only for facilitates will aid the growth of squash in Nigeria and encourage the participation of talented players, contributing to the nationwide expansion of the sport. Also, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, noted that the organization was always excited to help in the development of sports.

“We love programme aimed at identifying young talents. We are happy to be part of this event and we believe all the participants will have huge fun at Ikoyi Club,” Onyeagwu said. Experienced coaches in squash will be on hand to start the camping programme today at the squash section of the Ikoyi Club.