Zenith Bank Next Gen Tennis Masters: Yusuf Abubarka Thrills Spectators With Tweener Match Point

Yusuf Abubarka played an outstanding match to beat Basit Alao from Lagos 9–4 in their second round robin match at the on-going Zenith Bank Next Generation Tennis Masters taking place at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos. The win assured the Abuja-based hard hitting but smart player a semifinal place with one match to spare.

However, the exciting thing about his win was how he won the match point. Alao, his opponent, latched on to a drop shot and hit a deep lob over Abubarka who chased the ball down and hit a perfect lob from between his legs for a winner on match point. He got a standing ovation from the spectators.

Azu Okonkwo, one of the spectators who has been watching the matches from the first day said he was highly impressed with the level of skill the young boys and girls were displaying. “I never knew Nigeria had so much tennis talent. The level is amazing and the good thing is that they are so young,” he said. Abubarka will have to play top seed Canice Abua in the last round robin match to determine who leads the group.

The second group has Em- manuel Michael and Sani Yahaya as favourites to emerge for the semifinal playoffs. In the girls event, top seed Khadijat from Abuja got back to winning ways with a convincing 9-1 victory over Sofia Agbabiaka from Lagos. Mohammed had earlier suffered an upset loss to Etoro Bassey from Akwa Ibom.

Both players however look good to emerge from their group. The second girls group has Mary Udoffa from Kogi and Success Ogunjobi from Ekiti in pole position for semifinal places.