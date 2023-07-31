Zenith Bank Next Gen Masters starts tomorrow at Ikoyi Club

The Zenith Bank Next Generation Masters, a tournament aimed at positioning and motivating budding tennis talent for global success will take place at the Ikoyi Club from Tuesday, August 1 to Saturday, August 5.

The tournament features eight boys and eight girls selected from their performance at the senior, junior and ITF Junior Championships. Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy, organisers of the tournament, said the impact of the Next Generation Masters was evident in how well past champions of the event have turned out.

“Marylove Edwards and Oyin Quadri as past winners, have dominated women’s tennis in Nigeria in the last five years. David Ekpeyong winner of the Next Gen Masters as a 16-year-old two years ago is now the No.1 player in Nigeria and is on the world circuit pursuing a professional career. The psychological boost it gives the players cannot be quantified in Naira terms and we treat them like royalty,” Kienka said.

The opening ceremony which will be followed by round robin group matches will have the chairman of the Ikoyi Club, Tafa ZibiriAliu, as special guest of honour. Also expected at the opening ceremony, slated to start at 2.30pm, is USA-based former Nigerian national tennis champion, Sadiq Abdullahi, as well as home-based former champion, Romanus Nwazu