Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s League : Air Warriors Suffer Shock Defeat In Phase 2 Opener

The Zenith Bank NBBF Women’s League Phase Two started yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, with some exciting results. All eyes were on Air Warriors as they topped the Savannah Conference in Phase One, while Plateau Rocks looked to improve their performance in the second phase.

However, a shock result was recorded as Nigeria Customs defeated Air Warriors 69-64 in a very tight encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The win is a boost for Customs as they battle for a top-four ticket at stake in the Savannah Conference.

In other results at the Savannah Conference, Royal Aces defeated Plateau Rocks 58-46. The Rocks put up a good fight in the first quarter but narrowly lost 13-12. They continued to push in the second quarter but gave up too many free throws and lost 12- 16.

The third quarter saw the Rocks lose again 11-18, while the fourth quarter ended all square at 11-11. Titans were 70-40 better than Ham Warriors in another match that took place on day one. Matches will continue today as Nigeria Customs will take on Titans at 12 pm, Royal Aces will face Ham Warriors at 2pm, while Plateau Rocks will look to bounce back against Air Warriors at 4pm.

In the Atlantic Conference, First Bank maintained their resurgence to reclaim the title by beating Bayelsa Blue Whales 57-39. After an impressive Phase One performance, First Bank is eyeing a place in the finals billed for Lagos.