Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League: Victorious Dolphins Dedicates Win To Late Founder, Aboderin

After winning their second Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s League title in history, the Dolphins Women’s Basketball team has dedicated their victory to the memory of the team’s founder, the late Wale Aboderin. Aboderin made significant contributions to the team, including the construction of a clubhouse and gymnasium, before his passing on May 30, 2018.

The current team director, Olumide Oyedeji, expressed his joy in leading the team to this title. Speaking with our correspondent, the Olympian remarked that Aboderin would be proud to see what the team has accomplished.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the foundation laid by our founder during his lifetime, and I am thrilled to be part of this historic moment,” he said. “I was still playing when Aboderin began investing in the team, and after his death, it became essential to continue what he started because he wouldn’t want to see the team falter.”

“For all these years, we have worked diligently with the players and management, and the results are evident, especially during our journey from the conference to the final against First Bank.”

On Saturday, September 20, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, the Dolphins defeated First Bank 61-55 in the final of the 2025 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League, denying their opponents their chance at a 10th title.

The final game was attended by the CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji, as well as other top executives from the bank. NBBF Chairman Musa Kida and Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, were also present.