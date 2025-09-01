New Telegraph

September 1, 2025
Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Premier League: Final Eight Teams Emerge From Atlantic, Savannah Conferences

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Zenith Women Basketball League, Perpetua Clement, has praised the standard of the just concluded Phase 2 of the league in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, noting that it has immensely contributed to the rise of the female basketball in the country.

Speaking to newsmen during the closing session of the Savannah Conference on Saturday evening at the University of Ilorin Multi-Purpose Sports Complex, the former international player commended NBBF and Zenith Bank for the consistency in staging the competition.

The tournament ran in two conferences, which are the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences. The 1st phase of the Atlantic Conference was held in Benin, Edo state, while that of the Savannah Conference was played in Abuja. The Titans, Air Warriors, Royal Aces, Nigeria Customs, First Bank, MFM, Dolphins and Bayelsa Wales Basketball Clubs will compete in the Final Eight at the Basketball Courts of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

