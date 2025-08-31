Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Premier League: Final 8 Teams Emerge

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Zenith Women Basketball League, Perpetua Clement, has hailed the standard of play in the just-concluded second phase of the league, describing it as a major boost to the growth of women’s basketball in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen at the close of the Savannah Conference on Saturday at the University of Ilorin Multi-Purpose Sports Complex, Clement praised the NBBF and the league’s sponsor, Zenith Bank, for their commitment to elevating the competition.

The tournament featured 16 clubs split into two conferences, Atlantic and Savannah. The first phase of the Atlantic Conference took place in Benin, Edo State, while the Savannah Conference was staged in Abuja.

Following the conclusion of the second phase, held in Ilorin and Jos, Plateau State eight teams have booked their spots in the Final Eight, scheduled for September at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. They are: Titans, Air Warriors, Royal Aces, Nigeria Customs, First Bank, MFM, Dolphins, and Bayelsa Wales Basketball Clubs.

“We have concluded the second phase of both conferences, and four teams from each will now play in Lagos to determine the league champions,” Clement said.

She commended NBBF President, Dr. Musa Kida, for his leadership, noting that the league has not only showcased exceptional talent but also inspired a new generation of players.

Clement also lauded Zenith Bank for its unwavering sponsorship, describing it as “instrumental in elevating the league and providing a platform for talented women to shine.”

A former international player who had a professional career in France and Portugal, Clement is an alumna of Obafemi Awolowo University, where she led her team to back-to-back Nigeria University Games (NUGA) titles as Sports Director. She began her sporting career as a track and field athlete before moving to basketball, representing First Bank Basketball Club.