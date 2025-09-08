Zenith Bank /NBBF Women Basketball League: Slight Changes In Final 8 Schedule As Teams Hit Lagos Sept 15

There have been slight changes in the final schedule of the 2025 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League after the organisers announced a new date for the finals taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The new date will see teams arrive in Lagos on Monday, September 15, while matches will take place between Tuesday, September 16 and Saturday, September 20 with the departure fixed for Sunday, September 21. In a release signed by the league’s chairperson, Perpetual Clement, while congratulating all the qualified teams, he also appreciated the sponsors, Zenith Bank PLC.

Eight teams made the finals with four coming out each from the Atlantic and Savannah conferences respectively. Defending champion, MFM was joined by First Bank Basketball Club, Bayelsa Blue Whales Basketball Club and Dolphins Basketball Club from the Atlantic Conference.

The Savannah Conference have Air Warriors Basketball Club, Royal Aces Basketball Club, Titans Basketball Club and Nigeria Customs Basketball Club completing the eight teams that are expected to converge in Lagos for the final.

“The Nigeria Basketball Federation and Management of Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc wish to heartily congratulate and commend all Finalists of the 2025 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League (ZBWL),” the statement read. “Your performances during the League were not unnoticed and were quite impressive. Consequently, arrangements have been concluded for the Final Leg of the 2025 ZBWL to take place from September 15 to 21, at the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.