Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League: First Bank Set Up Final Face-Off With Dolphins

It is going to be a battle of two former winners of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League after record winner of the league, First Bank, defeat- ed defending champions, MFM Women Basketball team, in one of the semifinals of this year’s tournament.

Despite trailing in three of the four quarters, the nine-time league winner overcame MFM’s attack to secure their passage to the final and a step closer to winning a record 10 titles.

It was a difficult game for First Bank, their experience however counted in the 4th quarter as they defended their lead while running down the time to win the game 47-45 points. Earlier in the day, Dolphins also de- feated Royal Aces 66-54 points to seal a date with First Bank in the final taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Surulere Lagos.

To get to the final, both First Bank and Dolphins won all their matches in the group stage, before eliminating their opponent in the finals, and with the two sides unbeaten, it promises to be an inter- esting final.

The final, taking place on Saturday, September 20, will see MFM taking on Royal Aces in the thirdplace game at 2 pm, followed im- mediately by the 4 pm game be- tween First Bank and Dolphins.

The winner of this year’s tournament will take home a whop- ping prize money of N7.5m while the second place team win N5m for their efforts. The third place team will go home with winning prize of N3m. Other individual awards will see the MVP, best guard and the rest winning N500,000 each.