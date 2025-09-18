Zenith Bank/NBBF League: Defending Champions, MFM, Return To Winning Ways As Dolphins Beat Titans To Enter Semis

After their shock defeat on the opening day against the Dolphins Women Basket- ball team, the defending champions of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League, the MFM Women Basketball team, yesterday returned to winning ways, thrashing the Customs Women Basket- ball team 78-42 points.

Despite leading by more than 15 points against the Dolphins Women’s Basketball team on the opening day, the champions succumbed to several onslaughts from their opponents as they lost the game 51-41.

According to the coach of the team, Ochuko Owolabi, the loss against the Dolphins was a wakeup call for the team and he was happy that they responded with the win against Customs and they must also get their acts together when they take on the Titans in their final group game on Thursday to secure their place in the last four.

Also, in the first game of the day, Bayelsa Blue Whales secured their first win of the finals, beating Air Warriors 65-47 points to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the final four with both Air Warriors and Nigeria Customs currently on the verge of elimination after losing two games in the series.