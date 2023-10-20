Zenith Bank, NBBF Confirm Women’s Div 1 League

…As MFM Beat Customs to Win 2023 Elite Division

I t was great news for women’s basketball in Nigeria after it was announced Thurs- day that the sponsors of the women’s league in Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc, has decided to add the Division 1 to the league they will be sponsoring in the country.

Making the announcement during the half- time of the last game of the 2023 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League between Nigerian Customs and MFM, the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, expressed his appreciation to Zenith Bank for coming to their aid again.

“It is with great pleasure for me to announce that Zenith Bank Plc has decided to bankroll the Division 1 league for women in Nigeria,” he said. “It is a way of further going to the grass- roots to get players for the elite division, it’s a welcome development for the development of women basketball in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the decision of the apex bank to be part of the new league, the Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Temitope Fasoranti, said adding the Division 1 league to what they are sponsoring; “Aligns with our corporate values.

And that’s why we’ve continued to invest in youth development, invest in women, invest in sports. Because all these drive the spirit of entrepreneur- ship in our youth, our women and the sports generally.” Meanwhile, MFM Women Basketball Club defeated Customs Women Basketball Club to emerge the winner of the 2023 Women League.

It was a tensed match with MFM at a point throws away 12 points lead with the game end- ing 58-58 points leading the game to end in over time with MFM emerging winner with 64-60 points for their first title.