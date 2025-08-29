Zenith Bank/NBBF B’ball League: Plateau Rocks Win In Savannah Conference; MFM, First Bank Maintain Grip In Ilorin

Plateau Rocks proved too hot for Ham Warriors from Kaduna on Day Three of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Jos.

The Jos girls dismantled Ham Warriors 69-54 yesterday to put their dream of a final eight ticket back on track. In the game, played at the indoor sports hall of the National Sports Commission Rayfield, Plateau Rocks took control by leading in all quarters, winning the first quarter 16-12, the second quarter 25- 11, and the third quarter 17-15.

The final quarter saw an intense battle, with Rocks narrowly taking it 11-10. In other matches that took place yesterday, Air Warriors lost to Titans 48-49, while Royal Aces beat Nigeria Customs 64-62.

Six teams are participating in Phase Two of the Savannah Conference: Air Warriors, Plateau Rocks, Ham Warriors, Royal Aces, and Nigeria Customs. Meanwhile, the race to win the final tickets billed for Lagos intensified in the Atlantic Conference yesterday.