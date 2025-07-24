Zenith Bank League: First Bank Record Winning Start In Benin City

The 2025 edition of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball Premier League started yesterday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, with former champions, First Bank, on a good start.

First Bank started the competition on a scintillating note as they defeated Dolphins 62- 48. First Bank ladies showed intention from the beginning, following their composure and level of fitness exhibited.

Dolphins also gave a good account of themselves, but at the end of the game, First Bank proved their supremacy over Dolphins.

The second game of the day between Bayelsa Blue Whales and First Deep Water of Lagos was yet to be concluded as of the time of filling this report.

In this edition of the Zenith Bank/ NBBF Premier League, a total of five teams are currently in the ancient city, slugging it out. The teams are First Bank, Bayelsa Blue Whales, MFM, Dolphins, and First Deep Waters of Lagos.