Zenith Bank Kicks Off Yuletide Season With Spectacular Street Light-Up

In keeping with its acclaimed annual tradition, Zenith Bank once again set the stage for the Yuletide season with the Light-Up of Ajose Adeogun Street and Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The light-up ceremony was performed by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON. The ceremony is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Zenith Bank.

Now in its 18th year, the beautiful Christmas decoration, which transforms the entire stretch of Ajose Adeogun Street (home to Zenith Bank’s corporate headquarters) and roundabout into a breathtaking yuletide wonderland, has come to be recognised as an iconic tourist attraction, bringing visitors from far and wide who visit with their families and friends to take pictures and enjoy the ambience of the street.

Speaking during the ceremony, Umeoji said: “Over the years, Zenith Bank has hosted this spectacular event, transforming the entire Ajose Adeogun Street into a breathtaking yuletide wonderland.

“Our beautiful and elaborate Christmas decorations have become a centre of attraction and shared on social media platforms globally. “As we light up the street tonight, we celebrate the essence of Christmas and Zenith Bank’s unparalleled CSR.

Our customers will always be at the centre of all that we do in Zenith Bank.”

She urged everyone to imbibe the message and spirit of Christmas which is about love, kindness, generosity and respect for humanity, and thanked the Lagos State Government for creating an enabling environment for the initiative.

She also praised the efforts of Quantum Markets, who have been responsible for the annual decorations, for their expertise and creativity in putting together the lovely decorations.

In her words, “I want to thank the management of Quantum Markets for all the beautiful, creative and innovative ideas they keep coming up with. Quantum Markets always make it bigger and better every year, and we are always looking forward to it.”

