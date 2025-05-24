Zenith Bank-Ikoyi Club Inter-school Swimming Holds Saturday

Share

The 2025 edition of the Zenith Bank-Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming Gala takes place on Saturday (today) at the swimming pool section of the Lagos-based elite Club.

According to the Chairman of the Ikoyi Club 1938 swimming section, Akinbulejo Onabolu, a total of 15 schools will take part in this edition in which primary and secondary schools swimmers are expected to compete for honours.

Onabolu added that the registration for the 2025 edition, the 8th in the series has been overwhelming.

“We have about 300 registered swimmers for the event and we are very happy about it because these are the future champions. We expect to see many of these children here today, at global competitions very soon. Indeed some already are,” Onabolu said.

The Ikoyi Club swimming boss also revealed that the club recently paid a courtesy visit to Zenith Bank at their headquarters in recognition of the bank as the most Inspirational Sponsor and a strong pillar of support for the sport and the Swimming Section of Ikoyi Club 1938.

“Zenith Bank has been amazing. To consistently stage an event for eight editions is not easy, and we appreciate their efforts in the development of the sport,” Onabolu added.

The Vice Chairman of the swimming section, Trish Okereke, rolled out the list of the 15 schools registered for the event.

They include Avi Cenna, Atlantic, BIS, CIS, Meadow Hall, Corona, Lagoon, Whitesand, Grange, Riverbank and Kids’ Court. Others are Courthill, Lagos Prep, St Saviors Ikoyi, IC Marlins and a host of Independent Swimmers.

“We expect the young swimmers and spectators alike to have great fun in an electrifying environment.” Okereke said.

Grange School are the defending champions of the youth developmental swimming event.

